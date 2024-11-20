PTI ready for talks, says Barrister Saif

Mentions Imran Khan has directed Barrister Gohar and CM Ali amin Gandapur to lead negotiations

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adviser on Information Barrister Saif has stated that his party is open to dialogue if their demands are addressed seriously.

Speaking to Dunya News programme "Dunya Mehar Bukhari Kay Sath", Saif mentioned that Imran Khan has directed Barrister Gohar and CM Ali Amin Gandapur to lead negotiations.

He said that protests would continue until demands were met, adding, “talks must involve the establishment, the government, but we will reach Islamabad”.

