Lahore ATC issues non-bailable arrest warrants for KP CM Gandapur in vandalism case
LAHORE (Dunya News) – An anti-terrorism court in Lahore has issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.
The case was heard by ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gul, where Gandapur failed to appear before the court.
The warrants were issued in connection with a case registered at the Manawan Police Station.
It should be noted that a police case had been registered against the CM Gandapur under serious charges for smashing car windows during a political rally in Kahna.