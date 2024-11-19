PHC dismisses Ali Amin Gandapur's petition against NAB notice

Updated On: Tue, 19 Nov 2024 13:11:23 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has dismissed the petition filed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur against the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) notice.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Waqar Ahmad.

During the proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer argued that NAB could only initiate an inquiry involving 500 million, but this case concerns only 304 million.

In response, Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim remarked that this implied that the petitioner was satisfied with the recent NAB amendments. The lawyer humorously agreed, confirming the same.

NAB's prosecutor informed the court that an inquiry was still ongoing, and the notice sent earlier had expired. He stated that no new notice had been issued yet.

Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim then inquired whether, under the recent amendments, NAB could conduct inquiries involving amounts over 500 million.

The NAB prosecutor responded that the inquiry was still in progress, and they could not disclose the exact amount, which might exceed 500 million. He added that no new notice had been issued as the petitioner failed to appear.

The court remarked that since no new notice had been issued, the case would be disposed of.

Consequently, the PHC dismissed Ali Amin Gandapur’s petition against the NAB notice.