Nadeem Afzal Chan lashes out at Sharif family for linking bankruptcy to Bhutto era

Tue, 19 Nov 2024 10:17:53 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan People's Party leader Nadeem Afzal Chan has criticised the Sharif family for dragging the era of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto into the discussion about their financial troubles.

In a message posted on the social media platform X, Nadeem Afzal Chan said, “You are going bankrupt today, and that too in the UK—how is Bhutto’s era relevant? The same actions taking place here are happening there as well. Have some shame.”

He further stated that the Sharif family should tell the nation the truth—that they have claimed bankruptcy to avoid paying taxes in the UK.

Chan added, “If the leadership doesn’t stop us, we will reveal all the hidden facts.”

This came after a London High Court ruling that declared the company owned by Hassan Nawaz, son of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, bankrupt.

In response, the Sharif family issued a statement, claiming that the process of bankruptcy began in 1972, when Zulfikar Ali Bhutto nationalised industries, affecting the Sharif family as well.

The Sharif family’s spokesperson also claimed that General Pervez Musharraf’s regime had seized their factories and homes, and that during the tenure of former chief justice Saqib Nisar, the family’s industries were further destroyed.