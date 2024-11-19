National Action Plan's Apex Committee meets today to review security situation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over the meeting

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Apex Committee of the National Action Plan (NAP) will meet today (Tuesday) to review the country's security situation with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair.

The Apex Committee session would be attended by Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief, heads of intelligence institutions, all provincial chief ministers, key federal ministers and others.

The session would revolve around discussion on the law and order situation amid surge in terrorism incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Progress on implementation of the National Action Plan on anti-terrorism would also be reviewed.

Coordination between federation and provinces and effective sharing of intelligence information would also be considered in the session.

According to the Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS), there has been a sharp violence in militancy in the country in the current year. It said that 757 people have been killed, including civilians and security personnel, in the first eight months of 2024.

It may be recalled that the committee was scheduled to meet on Monday, but it was postponed as Prime Minister Shehbaz was unwell.

Insiders said that the meeting is likely to take place on Tuesday if the premier feels better.