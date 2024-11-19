Video evidence of protest key to get party ticket: Bushra Bibi

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Bushra Bibi, wife of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan, in an alleged audio has warned the PTI legislators and leaders that those who failed to provide video evidence of November 24 protest will not be awarded party ticket for the next elections.

The audio recorded during a recent meeting of PTI in Peshawar, Bushra Bibi is heard issuing instructions for the November 24 protest. She underscored the importance of bringing the general public to the protests, not just the party workers.

Bushra Bibi conveyed the message of PTI founder to all MNAs, MPAs, regional presidents and general secretaries regarding mobilization of general public for Nov 24 protest. Each MPA will bring five thousand people and each MNA ten thousand people separately to take part in the protest.

Highlighting the role of social media, she asked the YouTubers and social media influencers to capture and share live footages of the protest to keep the public informed. She also advised that if the internet is shut down during the protests, workers should make alternative arrangements to maintain communication.

She also advised the PTI leaders to ensure the safety of workers during the protest. She stressed that the injured workers should not be abandoned. If any worker gets injured, the respective MNA or MPA will take care of him.

She also urged the party leaders to avoid being arrested and also prevent workers from being detained and added that the November 24 protest is a test of loyalty to the PTI founder.

