Financing, job creation in Pakistan our top priority: US Ambassador

Donald Bloom said that since 2005, US has invested $2 billion in infrastructure projects in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – American Ambassador Donald Bloom on Monday said that financing and job creation in Pakistan is the top priority of the United States.

Donald Bloom said that the United States has invested $2 billion in infrastructure projects in Pakistan.

The US envoy while addressing the ceremony organized in connection with the seven-decade-long Pakistan-US partnership for building infrastructure, said that our aim is to pass the benefits of investment in infrastructure to the people of Pakistan.

Donald Bloom said that US support also increased access to the healthcare facilities, financing instead of loans as well as we also focus on creating employment opportunities for the people of Pakistan.

