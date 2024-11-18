Lahore ATC indicts Shah Mahmood Qureshi, 20 others in May 9 case

The court frames charges against Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema and others

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) has formally indicted PTI leader Shah Mahmood Qureshi and 20 other accused in the case related to the planning of the May 9 incidents.

The hearing took place in Kot Lakhpat Jail, where the court addressed the cases related to the incidents that occurred on May 9.

During the proceedings, ATC framed charges against Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Ejaz Chaudhry, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, and other accused individuals in the case registered at Race Course Police Station. The court has also summoned witnesses for the next hearing.

On May 9 last year, following the arrest of Imran Khan from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust case, PTI organised nationwide protests.

Subsequently, 1,900 individuals involved in clashes, vandalism, and arson across the country were arrested, and cases were registered against Imran Khan, party leaders, and workers.