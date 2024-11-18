Pakistan desires to deepen partnership with US: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has expressed Pakistan's desire to deepen partnership with the US in key sectors including economy, climate change, science and technology, agriculture, education and health.

Addressing a USAID event in Islamabad today, he stated that the two countries had a unique opportunity to revitalise their partnership and adapt to the needs of a rapidly changing world, with a new US administration taking the helm.

Ahsan Iqbal said the US remained one of Pakistan's largest trading partners with bilateral trade exceeding 6.5 billion dollars in 2023. He said our key exports included textiles, surgical instruments and IT services which contribute significantly to our economy.

Iqbal emphasised that there was a vast untapped potential for growth. He said the trade relations would not only create jobs and foster innovation but also enhance economic resilience.

Ahsan Iqbal insisted the two countries could build a stronger and mutually beneficial economic partnership by addressing trade barriers and encouraging joint ventures.

He noted that while bilateral relations had flourished, it is important that both nations respect each other's sovereignty and work together constructively to address shared challenges.

Federal minister said Pakistan-US relationship remained critical to addressing global challenges and achieving regional stability.

The Minister for Planning affirmed Pakistan was committed to revive US-Pakistan Knowledge corridor project, saying it helds immense promise for enhancing research partnerships, academic exchanges and dual degree programs.

He said this initiative could help Pakistan develop its intellectual and technological infrastructure and foster knowledge based economy.