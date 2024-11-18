62 cases registered against Imran Khan in Islamabad, police report reveals

Noreen Niazi moved IHC to seek details of cases

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The final report on details of cases registered against PTI founder Imran Khan in the federal capital Islamabad has been submitted in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

IHC Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the plea filed by Imran Khan’s sister Noreen Niazi.

Islamabad Police through DSP Legal, Sajid Cheema submitted the final report in the court.

As per police report, around 62 cases are registered against PTI founder Imran Khan in various police stations of Islamabad.

It is pertinent to note that IHC sought the final report on details of cases against Imran Khan in the last hearing.

Noreen Niazi moved to the IHC seeking provision of case details registered in Islamabad against PTI founder Imran Khan.

