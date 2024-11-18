Veteran journalist, author Khaled Ahmed passes away at 81

His funeral prayer will be offered at Zaman Park at 3pm today (Monday)

Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 14:09:33 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Renowned progressive author and journalist Khaled Ahmed passed away on Sunday after protracted illness at the age of 81 at his residence in Zaman Park, Lahore.

His funeral prayer will be offered at Zaman Park at 3pm today (Monday). He has left behind a son to mourn.

Born in 1943 in Jalandhar, his family migrated to Lahore after partition.

He enrolled in the prestigious Government College Lahore (now university) where he graduated with flying colours.

Ahmed was a notable author and linguist who used to write in several newspapers including The Pakistan Times, The Nation, The Friday Times, The Frontier Post, Viewpoint and The Daily Times.

BOOKS

His seminal work of delineating sectarian division in Pakistan in his book Sectarian War: Sunni-Shia Conflict in Pakistan is a must-read for those interested in understanding the intricacies of the subject. His other books included Pakistan: The State in Crisis, Pakistan: Behind the Ideological Mask (Facts Behind the Great Men We Don’t Want to Know), Word for Word: Stories Behind Everyday Words We Use and Pakistan’s Terror Conundrum.

CONDOLENCES

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), in a statement, expressed deep sorrow over the death of the distinguished writer by saying that he was a beacon of inspiration for young people in Pakistan.

Recalling memories of his friend, journalist Najam Sethi said: “Khaled and I were pals from GC days in the sixties. Later, we worked together very closely in The Friday Times, Aajkal and Daily Times. He was one of the most learned men in the country. Soft-spoken, humble, modest and steeped in local culture, despite being a linguist, he was a source of prodigious knowledge. The saddest part is that he went unrecognised by the state.”



He minced no words in putting across his analysis on anything - be it ideology of Pakistan or critical perspective on history and contemporary politics.

With an illustrious career of intrepid journalism spanning almost half a century, Ahmed will be remembered for generations to come for his incisive comments and ability to speak truth to power in his columns.

PS: Dunya News pays tribute to one of the true pillars of independent journalism in Pakistan and offers heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.



