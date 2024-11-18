Mir Kohyar Khan Domki wins by-election in PB-8 Sibi

Pakistan Pakistan Mir Kohyar Khan Domki wins by-election in PB-8 Sibi

Mir Kohyar Khan Domki secured 35,716 votes

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 18 Nov 2024 11:12:31 PKT

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Mir Kohyar Khan Domki of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) emerged victorious in the by-election for the PB-8 Sibi constituency of the Balochistan Assembly.

According to unofficial and unverified results from all 124 polling stations, Mir Kohyar Khan Domki secured 35,716 votes.

Independent candidate Mir Muhammad Asghar Khan Mari finished second with 11,949 votes.

This seat became vacant following the passing of Pakistan Peoples Party leader Sardar Sarfraz Chakar Domki.