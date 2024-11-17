Khawaja Asif takes a jab at PTI founder Imran Khan

Sun, 17 Nov 2024 23:53:15 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif took a jab at PTI founder Imran Khan.

In his latest post on X (formerly Twitter), the senior PML-N leader said Imran Khan should call back his children from London for the success of his upcoming rally.

Asif said Bushra Bibi has assigned responsibility to the PTI parliamentarians to bring as much as 20,000 people to the rally.

But if the PTI wanted a real success, he added, the PTI founder should urgently call back his children from London while Bushra Bibi should also call his all family members to spearhead the efforts.

The minister said as leading figures in the PTI both – Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi - lead from the front.

