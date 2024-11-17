Workshop on climate change held at YMCA

The three-day workshop focused on ecological crises and climate change

LAHORE (Web Desk) - A three-day workshop focused on ecological crises and climate change in Pakistan concluded on Sunday at the YMCA.

Organised by Lahore YMCA in collaboration with the Asia Pacific Alliance of YMCAs and the Interfaith Cooperation Forum (ICF), the event brought together global experts and local participants.

The closing ceremony was chaired by Asghar Suleman, President of Lahore YMCA, with Director John William and Program Secretary Irum Nelson also in attendance.

The workshop featured resource persons from across the globe, including Baiddio Manalasal (ICF Program Officer) from Korea, Nam Boo Won GS APAY, Santoshi Wagle from Nepal, Probin Tripura from Bangladesh, and General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz.

During the closing remarks, Sarfraz highlighted the importance of youth-driven solutions to the ecological crises. The workshop included tree planting and other environmentally sustainable activities.

Sarafraz further mentioned, "YMCA plans to extend these training workshops to other cities, particularly Karachi, Sialkot, and Islamabad, where many of our participants hailed from."

He emphasized the severity of the smog crisis, underscoring that Pakistan is one of the most affected countries, with its climate experiencing significant impacts.