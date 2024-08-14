Independence Day celebrations held at YMCA

Pakistan Pakistan Independence Day celebrations held at YMCA

Punjab Minister for Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora was the chief guest

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 14 Aug 2024 18:07:20 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians came together in good numbers for Independence Day celebrations at the Young Men’s Christian Association (YMCA).

Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora was the chief guest at the event while the guests of honour included Rev Zaman Sultan, John William, Ghulam Nabi Rana, Rao Dilshad, Muhammad Zaman and Saira Jehan.

General Secretary Emanuel Sarfraz briefed the guests about the role YMCA played as a movement in the freedom struggle. “The decision to vote in favour of Pakistan was taken in the YMCA Hall in a meeting presided by Punjab Assembly Speaker SP Singha and General Secretary YMCA Rallia Ram,” Emanuel said.

Minister Arora said youth of Pakistan is very positive. “The government of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has taken a lot of steps to ensure religious harmony. The minorities are given opportunities to excel in life,” he said.

Also Read: Nation celebrates 77th Independence Day with patriotic zeal, national fervour

“The CM has clear vision for progress of minorities and their protection is top priority of her government,” the minister maintained. He praised the YMCA efforts for bringing together youth of all religions.

Program Secretary YMCA Iram Nelson said YMCA has specially started a gym for women and also plans to opening a hostel for women.

The whole function was held in Punjabi language. A declamation contest of speech giving art was held among students, who also presented national songs. In the end, children also made a presentation of folk dance and music.