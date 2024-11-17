Hafiz Naeem urges political parties to sit together to establish peace in country

He was addressing a press conference in Karachi on Sunday

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Hafiz Naeemur Rehman urged all the political parties to unite in order to establish peace in the country.

The JI emir strongly condemned the killing of party’s general secretary of Bajaur chapter.

“It is the responsibility of federal and provincial governments to ensure security of the citizens. Jamaat-e-Islami is the largest political party of Bajaur,” said Hafiz Naeem.

He said that Pakistan should avoid to fight any proxy war in the region.

The Afghan government should also play a responsible role to achieve peace in the region, he added.

The JI emir also highlighted the need to address the issues in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

“All the political parties should sit together and resolve the country’s problems collectively,” he said.

Hafiz Naeem also grilled the government for its handling of the economy and national issues.

The deteriorating law and order situation is also affecting our economy badly, he added.