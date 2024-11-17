Cracks in PTI as Peshawar city two office-bearers resign

Peshawar city senior vice-president and general-secretary leave their positions

Sun, 17 Nov 2024 04:40:03 PKT

(Web Desk) - Cracks appear in PTI Peshawar District as two its leaders resign from their organisational positions in the district.

Peshawar city senior vice-president Malik Aslam and general-secretary Taqdir Ali have resigned from their posts ahead of PTI protest on November 24.

Taqdir Ali officially announced his resignation through a video message.

Malik Aslam submitted his handwritten resignation to the party leadership.

According to media reports, more officials are likely to resign from Peshawar District and differences emerged over distribution of the party posts.

On the other hand, the PTI leadership is pursuing the disgruntled office-bearers to review their decisions.

PTI Peshawar region president Arbab Asim said that there was not a big dispute, hoping the minor differences would be resolved amicably.

It should be noted that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan has given ‘decisive’ call for a protest on November 24.