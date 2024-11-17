Nawaz Sharif, Maryam return home after Europe, US trip

Maryam Nawaz had gone to Geneva for medical examination

Published On: Sun, 17 Nov 2024 02:49:14 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) president Mian Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz reached Pakistan on Saturday night.

Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz supremo went to Dubai on October 25, and after a brief stay in Dubai, he left for London, America and Europe.

He held important parleys there with investors, party leaders and workers and urged the Pakistani businessmen to invest in Pakistan, and assured them of government’s full cooperation.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had left for Geneva on November 7 and stayed there for a few days then she went to London.

Maryam Nawaz went to Geneva for medical examination. On Saturday night, she and her father reached Lahore Airport on a special flight.

