PTI's protest call to derail country, says Nawaz Sharif

Pakistan Pakistan PTI's protest call to derail country, says Nawaz Sharif

He was talking to media in London before leaving for Pakistan

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 18:19:24 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Nawaz Sharif said on Saturday that the protest call of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on November 24 was tantamount to derail the country.

He was talking to media in London before leaving for Pakistan.

“PTI is doing propaganda against the country. The people of Pakistan will reject the protest on Nov 24 as it is an attempt to derail the country,” the former prime minister said.

The three-time prime minister was in London for last few days with his daughter and Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

They also spent a couple of days in Switzerland where Maryam Nawaz underwent her medical checkup.

Also Read: Imran Khan gives final protest call for Nov 24

It merits mention here that PTI has given a protest call for Nov 24 in Islamabad.

A meeting in this regard would also be chaired by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

According to reports, the party meeting is set to take place at the KP CM House in which MNAs, MPAs from KP and provincial ministers of the KP government would also participate.

The party sources told Dunya news that the meeting would discuss strategies regarding the PTI’s final call which was given by its incarcerated founder Imran Khan.