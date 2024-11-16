Punjab government to counter pollutants with anti-smog guns

Pakistan Pakistan Punjab government to counter pollutants with anti-smog guns

Hefty amount of over Rs 5 billion would be earmarked for the purpose

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 18:20:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government designed a modern strategy to counter alarming smog in the province.

The government has decided to enhance the capacity to control smog along with imposition of the lockdown.

According to the strategy, an air quality monitoring system will be introduced.

More to read: Lockdown in Lahore and Multan as govt declares 'all-out war' against smog



A hefty amount of over Rs 5 billion would be earmarked for the purpose.

According to the strategy, the smog cannons would be installed in highly smoggy areas. This would easily cleanse the small particles that pollute the air.

According to the new strategy, the sale of substandard fuel will also be controlled which adds to the air pollution. The transport department would ensure inspection of vehicles emitting smoke.