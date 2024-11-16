KP govt initiates free ambulance service for overseas Pakistanis

KP government allocated 70 million for the free ambulance service.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to initiate free ambulance service for overseas Pakistanis.

According to documents, the KP government allocated 70 million for the free ambulance service. Around 6 ambulances would be bought from this allocated funds.

Additional funds of 1.5 million would be allocated for monthly petrol and other expenses.

The service would be utilised to transfer the dead bodies of Pakistanis who died abroad to their native areas, free of cost.

The free ambulance service would be operated in airports of Peshawar and Islamabad.

This initiative aimed to alleviate the financial and logistical burdens faced by bereaved families during difficult times.

The government gave the task of free ambulance service to the Department of Settlement.

According to documents, the Department of Relief would fix the matters related to the service with the Civil Aviation Authority.

This decision was made to solve the hurdle of repatriation of dead bodies of Pakistanis in the wake of a large number of KP populace residing abroad.

