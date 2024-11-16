SHC halts recruitment on 125 vacancies through SPSC

Recruitment on 50pc vacant posts of grade-16 stopped

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh High Court (SHC) has halted the recruitment of the 125 vacancies through Sindh Public Service Commission (SPSC).

The court heard an application against recruitment on grade-16 posts against Department of College Education rules.



During the hearing, the lawyer mentioned that the 50pc vacant posts would be filled on promotion basis while the other 50pc through commission as per Department of College Education rules.



The court directed the Department of College Education to halt recruitment on 50pc vacant posts of grade-16.



The Sindh High Court ordered the Department of College Education to keep 125 posts vacant.

The court issued notices to the chief secretary, secretary college education and others.