Deputy PM, Egyptian FM discuss bilateral ties

Published On: Sat, 16 Nov 2024 05:04:20 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Friday met with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on the sidelines of 15th Sir Bani Yas Forum being held in the UAE.

During the meeting, they discussed Pakistan-Egypt cooperation and dialogue to promote bilateral trade, investment and tourism, according to a statement issued by Foreign Office Spokesperson.

The three-day annual retreat will bring together top decision-makers and experts to debate pressing Middle Eastern issues such as regional peace and security and economic transformation.

