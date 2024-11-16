Martyred Pakistan army Major, Havaldar laid to rest with full military honours

A large members of people attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Two brave personnel of armed forces including Major Muhammad Haseeb who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists at Harnai District were laid to rest in their native towns with full military honours.

Major Muhammad Haseeb (age: 28 years) and Havildar Noor Ahmed (age: 38 years) were laid to rest in Rawalpindi and Barkhan respectively with full military honours, said an Inter Service Public Relations news release here Friday.

A large gathering of military and civil officials, personnel of armed forces, relatives of the martyrs, and local community members attended the funeral prayers and burials of the martyrs.

Pakistan’s security forces remain steadfast in their commitment to eradicating the scourge of terrorism, and the sacrifices of these brave soldiers only strengthen nation’s resolve, ISPR said.

