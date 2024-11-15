CM Murad attends 76th birthday of King Charles III

CM noted the shared traditions between Britain and Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah attended a ceremony in Karachi to celebrate the 76th birthday of King Charles III.

The festivity was hosted by the British High Commission.

Extending his congratulations, the chief minister presented a bouquet to the British High Commissioner, marking the occasion.

Speaking at the event, CM Shah highlighted Sindh's rich cultural heritage, which he said has been preserved for thousands of years through music, poetry, and art.

“From the legendary Abida Parveen to the iconic folk artist Alan Faqeer, Sindh’s artists have left an indelible mark on the world stage,” he remarked. “Our efforts aim to ensure that these rich traditions are passed on to future generations.”

The chief minister further noted the shared creative traditions between Britain and Sindh, emphasising their contributions to global music and art.

On behalf of the people of Sindh, Shah extended his heartfelt wishes to King Charles III, praying for his health, peace, and long life.

The event, attended by ministers, diplomats, and dignitaries, highlighted the cultural and diplomatic ties between the two regions.