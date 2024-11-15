Justice Mansoor highlights shortfall in global climate funds for Pakistan

Pakistan Pakistan Justice Mansoor highlights shortfall in global climate funds for Pakistan

Urges global action to provide necessary funding, transparency in usage of funds

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 23:21:21 PKT

ISLAMAD (Dunya News) - Senior Supreme Court Judge Mansoor Ali Shah has raised concerns about limited global climate funds failing to benefit Pakistan.

Addressing an environmental conference in Baku, he underscored the severe effects of climate change on Pakistan and the region, including rising sea levels, water shortages, and frequent wildfires.

Justice Shah highlighted judicial efforts to block environmentally harmful projects, emphasizing that access to climate financing is a fundamental human right.

He also addressed Pakistan’s economic struggles, calling for urgent global action to ensure funding, while advocating transparency and judicial oversight in its allocation and use.