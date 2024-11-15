Nawaz Sharif greets Sri Lankan President on election victory

Pakistan Pakistan Nawaz Sharif greets Sri Lankan President on election victory

Sharif discussed shared history, mutual respect, and common values between Pak-Lanka

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 15 Nov 2024 20:00:51 PKT

LONDON (Dunya News) - Former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Nawaz Sharif extended his congratulations to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on his party's decisive victory in the elections.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Nawaz Sharif lauded the Sri Lankan leader, stating that the election results reflect the trust and confidence the people of Sri Lanka have placed in his vision.

Ex-PM Sharif further expressed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its longstanding relations with Sri Lanka. He stressed the shared history, mutual respect, and common values that underpin the ties between the two nations, reiterating the desire to promote cooperation in the future.

More to read: Khawaja Asif briefs Nawaz Sharif on London incident