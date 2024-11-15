Bahrain awards 'Medal-First Class' to air chief for defence collaboration

BAHRAIN (Web Desk) - Deputy King of Bahrain Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa conferred Bahrain Medal-First Class upon Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu at Sakhir Air Base, Bahrain.

The medal was awarded to the air chief in recognition of his distinguished efforts to enhance military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

The ceremony was witnessed by senior civil and military leadership of Kingdom of Bahrain.

On the sidelines of Bahrain International Airshow, Commander of Ninth Air Force (US Air Forces Central Command-AFCENT), Lieutenant General Derek France called on Air Chief Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu.

The air chief reiterated his resolve to further enhance the existing bilateral cooperation between the two strategic partners.

The Commander AFCENT appreciated Pakistan’s efforts in promoting regional peace and vowed to enhance cooperation in the fields of joint training, mutual exercises and military to military collaboration.

In a separate meeting, the air chief called on Commander in Chief of Bahrain Defence Force Field Marshal Shaikh Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa.