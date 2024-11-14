CJP Afridi-led parley sees use of technology as a pillar of judicial reform

Pakistan Pakistan CJP Afridi-led parley sees use of technology as a pillar of judicial reform

The meeting was attended by VCs of several universities and SCBA president

Topline Development expert presents a short-term plan based on the vision of CJP regarding judicial reforms

Humayun Zafar presents several plans regarding digital transformation of judicial system

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 19:12:49 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Yahya Afridi on Thursday chaired an important meeting to discuss judicial reforms.

According to a statement issued by the Supreme Court of Pakistan, the meeting chaired by CJP was also attended by vice chancellors (VCs) of several universities and the SCBA president.

The participants discussed multiple suggestions to bring about judicial reforms.

The registrar of Supreme Court gave a detailed briefing on the judicial reforms.

Sher Shah, a development expert, presented a short-term plan based on the vision of CJP regarding judicial reforms.

Also Read: CJP's policy to reduce number of pending cases starts yielding results

Meanwhile, Humayun Zafar presented several plans regarding the digital transformation of judicial system.

CJP Afridi said there was a need to bring about reforms in both superior and lower judiciary. He also lauded the roles of universities in bringing judicial reforms in Pakistan.

It was decided in the meeting that modern technology should be introduced to bring judicial reforms.

All the stakeholders including the people of Pakistan would also be consulted in this regard, said the statement issued by the Supreme Court.

Read More: CJP says humane, effective prison system vital for fair legal framework

It merits mention here that the policy of CJP Yahya Afridi to reduce the number of cases pending with the superior court started yielding results as over 377 cases were disposed of during last week.

According to the data released by the Supreme Court, 302 cases were filed in a week and 679 cases were heard.

Similarly, more than 377 cases were disposed of in a week.