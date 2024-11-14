Deputy PM Dar to reach UAE on three-day visit tomorrow

He will participate in Sir Bani Yas Forum, commencing in the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar will participate in Sir Bani Yas Forum, commencing in the United Arab Emirates on Friday (tomorrow).

At the forum, the deputy prime minister would engage in high-level dialogue with global leaders and experts, addressing critical issues of regional security, economic cooperation and sustainable development.

He would also underscore Pakistan's strategic perspective on fostering diplomatic solutions to complex regional challenges and advancing collective prosperity.

Earlier, Ishaq Dar urged the developed nations to honour their climate finance pledges to provide accessible and grants-based climate financing to achieve developing counties’ climate goals.

The deputy prime minister attended a high-level event convened by the United Nations Secretary-General on ‘Delivering Early Warnings for All (EW4All) and Addressing Extreme Heat’ on the sidelines of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) on Wednesday.

Addressing the high-level event, the deputy prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to safeguarding lives and protecting communities from the unpredictable and severe impacts of climate change.