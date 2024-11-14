Maryam Nawaz launches aqua shrimp farming internship program for youth

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has launched an internship program for the youth focused on aqua shrimp farming.

Under the initiative, youth with degrees in Fisheries, Aquaculture, and Zoology will receive practical training in shrimp farming.

The interns will receive a monthly stipend of 50,000 rupees over a six-month period. Young zoologists will be trained at the Fisheries Department's shrimp farm in Muzaffargarh.

Maryam Nawaz emphasised that the global demand for shrimp farming presented a significant opportunity.

She stated that shrimp farming on just one lakh acres could generate over one billion dollars in foreign exchange.

She also highlighted plans to turn barren land in South Punjab into productive farming areas through shrimp farming.

To further encourage shrimp farming, Maryam Nawaz said that farmers and investors would be provided with leased land, incentives, and necessary equipment.

She estimated that promoting shrimp farming could create employment opportunities for 10,000 to 20,000 people, with young people benefiting from self-employment and financial independence.

Youth interested in the internship program can apply through the online job portal's website.