PTI granted extension to submit response in intra-party election case

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) heard the case regarding PTI's intra-party elections, where the party once again requested an extension to submit its response.

The case was heard by a two-member ECP bench, with PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and petitioner Akbar S. Babar appearing before the commission.

PTI asked for more time to submit its response, and the Election Commission granted the request.

The commission has adjourned further proceedings of the case until December 4. 

