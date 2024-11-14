PHC grants transit bail to KP CM Ganadapur for three weeks

Details of cases against KP CM sought from Punjab Police and IG

Updated On: Thu, 14 Nov 2024 11:55:19 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Peshawar High Court (PHC) has granted transit bail to KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur for three weeks in his plea.



A PHC two member bench including Chief Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim and Justice Sahibzada Asadullah heard the plea seeking details of cases filed against CM Ali Amin Gandapur.

Advocate general mentioned that CM appeared for the court hearing but he was due to attend the IMF session in Islamabad.



Applicant’s lawyer requested that details about all cases including in Punjab against CM Gandapur must be provided.

Additional attorney general stated that he informed the Ministry of Interior to strictly follow court orders.

CJ Ibrahim remarked that they could seek response from the federation and grant protective bail to the extent of Punjab.

Additional attorney general made sure to implement court orders in every condition. He mentioned he had sought details from Punjab Police and IG along with a written letter to every district.

Additional attorney general requested some time to submit a report within three weeks on the matter.

Justice Asadullah stated that Gandapur was chief minister and public office holder therefore he couldn’t come to the court daily as he had to manage his administrative duties as well.



The court adjourned the case hearing until December 17 extending protective bail of KP CM.

'ALL SET FOR PROTEST'

Talking to media outside PHC, KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur announced that he was already all set for the PTI protest gathering and that the action plan would be strict this time, which couldn’t be disclosed yet.

They were protesting peacefully as it’s their right provided in the constitution, he stressed. He alleged that his party was being assaulted, fired rubber bullets and paths were closed for holding protests.

It is pertinent to note that Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan announced that PTI founder Imran Khan had called for a final protest on Nov 24.



