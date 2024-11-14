Suicide attack on police van in Charsadda, personnel remain unscathed

Attacker blew himself up after passing the van in Akhun Dheri area

CHARSADDA (Dunya News) – No one was hurt in a suicide attack on a police van here in Charsadda district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday morning.

According to police, the attacker blew himself up after passing the van in the Akhun Dheri area. The sound of blast was heard in areas quite afar from the site.

Police said no one was injured as there was scant traffic on the road. A heavy contingent of police arrived on the spot and surrounded the area.

Police said they recovered an identity card, a NICOP (card for overseas Pakistanis) and cash from the pocket of the dead suspect.

Further investigations are on.