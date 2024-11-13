PMD predicts rainfall in Punjab, upper parts

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts rainfall in Punjab, upper parts

PMD predicts rainfall, strong winds in Punjab, upper parts

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 19:32:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted rainfall and strong winds from November 14 to 16.

Also, according to forecast, snowfall is also expected from November 15 to 16 in the northern areas. The westerly winds are expected to enter in the northern areas from tomorrow evening which would bring about rain and snowfall.

According to the report, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar and Lahore would receive strong winds and light rainfall.

Read More: PMD predicts dry weather in most parts of country; cold in hilly areas



Areas such as Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, and Battagram and their adjoining areas, along with parts of upper Hazara, including Mansehra, Abbottabad, and Haripur, are expected to receive rain starting from tomorrow evening. Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan region will receive rain, with snowfall in the higher mountain ranges.

