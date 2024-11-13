Leaked audio exposes terrorist network operating from Afghanistan

Noor Wali urged militants not to allow any fighters to turn back.

Updated On: Wed, 13 Nov 2024 17:39:34 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - An audio recording of Fitna-Al Khwarij leader Noor Wali has surfaced revealing his efforts to prevent terrorists entering Pakistan from returning.

In the leaked audio, Noor Wali, speaking in Pashto, urged militants not to allow any fighters to turn back, emphasising that no one should change their course or leave.

Defense experts have stated that the audio served as clear evidence that the Fitna-Al Khwarij leadership was hiding in Afghanistan, with their safe havens in the country being supported by the Afghan Taliban.

They asserted that the Fitna AL-Khwarij were responsible for cross-border terrorist attacks into Pakistan, and the growing evidence pointed to a close alliance between the Fitna Al-Khwarij and the Taliban.

The leaked audio also suggested that Afghanistan would continue to be a launching pad for more terrorists entering Pakistan, with Noor Wali coercing low-ranking militants into sacrificing their lives in the name of jihad.

Experts believed that Pakistan's ongoing counter-terrorism efforts were making it difficult for the Fitna Al-Khwarij to operate freely.

Furthermore, defense analysts questioned why Noor Wali, if his version of jihad was legitimate, was not directly confronting security forces himself.

They pointed out that he was misleading his followers in the name of jihad while profiting from their actions.