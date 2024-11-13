Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude jolts Islamabad, Peshawar

Its epicenter was located in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 220 kilometers.

Wed, 13 Nov 2024 12:27:08 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar and surrounding areas on Wednesday.

According to the Seismological Centre, tremors were also reported in Swabi, Malakand, Battagram, Mardan, Swat, Nowshera, Landi Kotal, Hangu and Abbottabad, as well as in Chitral, Buner, and Mansehra.

The Seismological Centre reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3 on Richter Scale, with its epicenter located in the Hindukush region of Afghanistan at a depth of 220 kilometres.

Earlier, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake jolted the federal capital and parts of Punjab and KP on Sept 11 last.