KP education department seeks recruitment data during interim govt

District Education Officers have been instructed to submit verified data in a specific format today

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department has requested details of recruitments made during the interim government’s tenure.

According to the department, all District Education Officers have been instructed to submit verified and accurate data in a specific format by today (Wednesday).

The Establishment Department has also sent a letter requesting information on how many recruitments were made during the caretaker period, along with details of the recruited employees.