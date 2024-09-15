PTI's delegation 'satisfied' after meeting with Fazl

Barrister Gohar says, “We are satisfied with Maulana.”

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - As the government is set to table the constitutional amendment bill on the National Assembly and the Senate on Sunday (today), the PTI has intensified its efforts to stop the bill from sailing through in both houses, with an important meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad on Saturday night.

The PTI delegation comprising Assad Qaiser, Umer Ayub, Hamid Raza, Barrister Gohar and Shibli Faraz called on Maulana Fazlur Rehman and held a talk on the bill, and tried to court him for their efforts against passage of the bill.

Though detail of the huddle has not been revealed, PTI leader Barrister Gohar said the party delegation was satisfied with Maulana, adding, “The dialogue was held in good atmosphere. We have good relations with Maulana Fazlur Rehman. God will do better.”

“I came to the house of Maulana first time. Look at my face. I am very happy to meet the JUI-F chief, said Sahibzada Hamid Raza.

