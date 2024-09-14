Deputy PM calls for joint efforts to improve justice system

Around 60,000 cases are pending before the Supreme Court: Ishaq Dar

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has called for joint efforts to improve the justice system in order to facilitate the common people.

Speaking on the floor of Senate on Saturday, he said around 60,000 cases are pending before the Supreme Court and a huge pendency is also lying with the high courts.

The Deputy Prime Minister further said the concept of constitutional courts is not a new one.

He, however, said any positive and good proposal from the opposition will be welcomed.

“As many as 22 amendments were made in just half an hour during the government of PTI,” Dar said.

He added that legislation is the constitutional right of the government.

Ishaq Dar assured the House that nothing will be done against the national interests.