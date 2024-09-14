PPP expresses reservations on power-sharing in Punjab

Also proposed to allocate Rs250 m each for MPAs, ticket holders who won 20,000 votes

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Major coalition partner Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) expressed reservations on the power-sharing in Punjab.

According to sources, the next meeting between the PPP and PML-N on this issue will take place at the Prime Minister's House in Islamabad. PML-N representatives at the meeting will include Ishaq Dar, Rana Sanaullah, and Marriyum Aurangzeb, while Nadeem Afzal Chan and Ali Haider Gilani will represent the PPP.

Sources disclosed that the PPP shared its demands and proposals with the PML-N, including a list of law officers. Further, the PPP suggested the formation of district-level committees to handle police-related tasks in Punjab.

A package for development funds for PPP members in the Punjab Assembly has also been agreed upon. It includes a proposal to allocate Rs 250 million in development funds to the MPAs and the ticket holders who received significant votes. It is also proposed that women elected on reserved seats should receive Rs 100 million under the head of development funds.

Moreover, the PPP demanded that two law officers from their party be appointed in each district and that their representatives be included in committees such as Bait-ul-Maal and Zakat Committees.

The upcoming meeting in Islamabad will decide whether the PPP's demands will be tolerated or not.