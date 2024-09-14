Pakistan decries US sanctions as 'biased and politically-motivated'

'Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion'

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Saturday decried the US decision to impose sanctions against commercial entities on allegations of links with Pakistan’s ballistic missile programme as “biased and politically-motivated”.

In response to media queries, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said: “Pakistan considers this action as biased and politically-motivated”.

Similar listings of commercial entities in the past were based on mere suspicion; involved items not listed under any export control regime and yet were considered sensitive under broad, catch-all provisions, she said.

It is widely known that some countries, while claiming strict adherence to nonproliferation norms, have conveniently waived licensing requirements for advanced military technologies to their favoured states.

“Such double standards and discriminatory practices undermine the credibility of global nonproliferation regimes, increase military asymmetries, and endanger international peace and security,” read the statement.

