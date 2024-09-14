Punjab govt issues notification reducing court fees

Punjab Board of Revenue has issued a notification detailing the new fee structure.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Punjab government has announced a reduction in court fees.

Following the approval of Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider, the Punjab Board of Revenue has issued a notification detailing the new fee structure.

The notification set a one-time court fee of 100 rupees for a certified copy of orders or judgments from the civil court, and 500 rupees from the High Court.

For review petitions under the Punjab Tenancy Act 1887 or CPC Section 15 in the High Court, the fee was also set at 500 rupees.

Additionally, for cases valued under 10,000 rupees in customs, excise, land revenue, and civil courts, the court fee has been reduced to 10 rupees from 500 rupees.