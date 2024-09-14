Court summons head of JIT made on May 9 cases

Updated On: Sat, 14 Sep 2024 12:46:25 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore’s anti-terrorism court has summoned the head of joint investigation team (JIT) made on May 9 cases.

The hearing on applications for interim bail in May 9 cases was held in Lahore’s anti-terrorism court.

Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, Azam Swati and others appeared before the court.

Judge Arshad Javed remarked that the hearing on interim bail pleas of all accused would be held jointly.

Judge also inquired why the head of JIT didn’t appear before the court.

Fawad Chaudhry informed the court that he wasn’t accused of May 9 and he had no link with alleged meeting of May 7 for conspiracy.

Chaudhry highlighted that he just tweeted in May that if judicial orders were not enacted, it would be disaster for the country.

Consequently, the court adjourned the case hearing after summoning the JIT head in May 9 cases.



