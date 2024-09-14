Governor Rule in KP would spiral matters out of control: Fawad

Urges parties to lower political temperature

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said on Saturday that the government should not even think of imposing Governor Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,cautioning matters would spiral out of control otherwise.

Speaking to reporters outside the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), the former minister said that the PM is sitting in the parliament with only 18 seats, adding that whole government was cobbled together through a fake mandate.

He said people were whisked away from inside the parliament while pointing out that whole country was standing behind the judiciary.

“People should lend an ear to what Ali Amin Gandapur is saying. He is urging the government for resolving the issues. At least 90 people lost their lives during this month only. The government is not taking matter of terrorism seriously. Everyone should take responsibility for lowering political temperature,” he concluded.



