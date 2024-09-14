Five of family die as roof collapses in Charsadda
Pakistan
CHARSADDA (Dunya News) - Five members of a family lost their lives when the roof of their house collapsed in Charsadda, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, Dunya News reported.
According to rescue sources, roof of a dilapidated house located in Tarangzai area of Charsadda due to heavy rain in the area, killing a man, his wife and three children on the spot.
Rescue sources with the help of local residents retrieved the dead bodies from the debris and shifted them to a nearby hospital.