Imran Khan to face investigation for 'contentious' post on X

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The process to formally start investigation against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Founder Imran Khan over his threatening and controversial post on X (formerly Twitter) started.

Sources said a four-member team comprising senior officers of FIA Cybercrime wing and Islamabad police has been formulated for this very purpose.

Sources added the team consisting of investigation officers would hold inquiry against Imran Khan at the Adiala Jail.

The post, deemed controversial, was shared from the official X handle of Imran Khan.

