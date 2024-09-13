In-focus

JUI-F will not back any constitutional amendment, says Fazlur Rehman

JUI-F will not back any constitutional amendment, says Fazlur Rehman

Pakistan

Fazl also rules out possibility of Governor Rule in KP

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman ruled out any probability of imposing Governor's rule in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the newsmen in the National Assembly JUI-F chief said that the law and order situation in the KP was not good. Can the governor control such a situation, he asked.

Also read: BNP-Mengal decides to oppose constitutional amendment bill

He termed the KP CM's statement to have talks with Afghanistan as emotional that were far from reality.

Responding to his stance on the constitutional amendment, he explained that his party would not back it.

He said that his party members would support it if anything surfaces regarding the reforms in the parliament.

 

Related Topics
PTI
JUI-F
Pakistan
Judiciary
Pakistan Politics



Related News