JUI-F will not back any constitutional amendment, says Fazlur Rehman

Fazl also rules out possibility of Governor Rule in KP

Published On: Fri, 13 Sep 2024 18:24:34 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman ruled out any probability of imposing Governor's rule in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to the newsmen in the National Assembly JUI-F chief said that the law and order situation in the KP was not good. Can the governor control such a situation, he asked.

He termed the KP CM's statement to have talks with Afghanistan as emotional that were far from reality.

Responding to his stance on the constitutional amendment, he explained that his party would not back it.

He said that his party members would support it if anything surfaces regarding the reforms in the parliament.