CM Gandapur loses credibility, says Khawaja Asif

PTI must accept their mistakes and apologies

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Defense Minister Khawaja Asif advised against trusting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, stating he was not credible or trustworthy.

Speaking in the National Assembly, Asif noted that all parliamentarians had condemned both the arrest of PTI members and the attack on the sanctity of Parliament. He added that no one supported the attack and expressed solidarity with PTI members.

A committee was formed by National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq to reduce animosity and investigate the issue. However, Asif claimed the committee seemed to be set up mainly for PTI members, which led to his decision not to participate.

He recalled that, in the past, no one supported the PML-N when they raised concerns about injustices. He also mentioned that Nawaz Sharif was not allowed to make a phone call when his wife passed away, and that incident was politicised.

Asif said that PML-N had not politicised NAB against anyone during their two years in power, adding that no NAB cases were initiated under their government. He accused the opposition of politicizing NAB during their tenure and attacking parliament.

He urged PTI to reflect on their past actions, apologise for their injustices, and adopt democratic approaches to resolve conflicts.

He stressed that Gandapur could not be trusted due to his lack of credibility.