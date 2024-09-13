Unofficial result: PPP wins NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan by-election

PPP’s Tahir Rasheed-ud-Din secured 116,429 votes to win NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan by-election.

RAHIM YAR KHAN (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) won the by-election in the National Assembly constituency NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan-III on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

According to unofficial results, PPP’s candidate Makhdoom Tahir Rasheed-ud-Din secured 116,429 votes to win the NA-171 Rahim Yar Khan by-election. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Hassan Mustafa remained second by getting 58,251 votes.

Polling started at 8:00am and ended at 5:00pm. Polling at some stations could not begin at the scheduled time due to mismanagement by the authorities.

There were 526,973 registered voters in the constituency. A total of 301 polling stations were set up for voting while 2,700 police personnel were deployed for the security purpose.

